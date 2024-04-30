India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Rewarded For IPL 2024 Big Show

Sanju Samson, one of the most gifted cricketers of his generation and certainly a fan favourite, has found a place in India's 15-member provisional squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas. (More Cricket News)
The 29-year-old from Kerala was in a six-man fight for the now-confirmed two wicket-keepers' spot in the Rohit Sharma-led side, with Rishabh Pant being the first choice, according to reports. Others who have missed the cut are: Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma and KL Rahul.
Advertisement
While Pant, who made a miraculous recovery after meeting a near-fatal road accident, was always the favourite to get the top billing; Samson, thanks to his incredible showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season managed to trump India regular wicketkeeper in limited overs format KL Rahul.
Leading Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024, Samson has scored 385 runs in nine innings with four half-centuries at an average of 77.00. At the time of writing, he was sixth in the scorers' charts.
Samson was ignored for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023. He last played for India in a T20I against Afghanistan at Bengaluru on January 17, 2024.
Advertisement
After making his India debut in July 2015, in a T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare, the wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 374 runs in 25 matches. He also has 510 runs in 16 ODIs.
Another player who made a return to the India squad is Yuzvendra Chahal, the most prolific bowler in the history of IPL. The 33-year-old last played for India in August 2023 in a T20 International against the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, USA. He is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is another tweaker in the 15-member squad.
India will open their campaign with a Group clash against Ireland on June 5 in New York. It will be followed by the big-ticket match against Pakistan on June 9. Three days later, the inaugural champions take on co-hosts United States, also in New York.
Rohit Sharma & Co. will then move to Florida to conclude their group engagements with a fixture against Canada. The top two teams after the group stage will progress to the Super 8 stage.