Cricket

India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Returns As Three Spinners Make 15-Member Squad

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the tournament and now has seem earn a ticket to the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup 2024

File/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the Indian cricket team fold. Photo: File/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal, the most prolific bowler in the Indian Premier League, has been named in India's provisional squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas, starting June 2. (More Cricket News)

Chahal, 33, last played for India in August 2023 in a T20 International against the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, USA. He is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is another tweaker in the 15-member squad.

India will open their campaign with a Group clash against Ireland on June 5 in New York. It will be followed by the big-ticket match against Pakistan on June 9. Three days later, the inaugural champions take on co-hosts United States, also in New York.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will then move to Florida to conclude their group engagements with a fixture against Canada. The top two teams after the group stage will progress to the Super 8 stage.

Yuzvendra Chahal, now playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024, became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the tournament. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player reached the milestone when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on April 22. In 154 matches (153 innings) he has taken 200 wickets with best figures of 5/40.

Chahal made his T20I debut in June 2016, against Zimbabwe at Harare. In 80 matches, he has taken 96 wickets. He also has 121 wickets in 72 One-Day Internationals.

