India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Returns As Three Spinners Make 15-Member Squad

Yuzvendra Chahal, now playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024, became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the tournament. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player reached the milestone when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on April 22. In 154 matches (153 innings) he has taken 200 wickets with best figures of 5/40.