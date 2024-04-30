Defending champions England announced their 15-member squad on Tuesday (April 30) for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Fast bowler Jofra Archer features in England’s squad, which means he will make his comeback to international cricket after an year-long absence. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Archer last played for England in May 2023, and since then, he has been recuperating from an elbow injury that sidelined him for close to 12 months.
The 29-year-old has encountered multiple hurdles since 2021, including stress fractures, nagging elbow issues and surgery following to a freak fish tank accident.
Advertisement
Veteran all-rounder Chris Jordan too secured his spot in the squad despite his recent absence. His last international appearance dates back to September 2023.
Jos Buttler will lead the side with in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Will Jacks, Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt and Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow comprising the top-order contenders. Ben Duckett and experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali are also part of the squad.
Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran will provide the explosive ability in the middle-order while leg-spinner Adil Rashid will spearhead the spin attack, supported by left-armer Tom Hartley.
Advertisement
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
England have named the same squad for the four-match T20I series against Pakistan, which will begin on 22 May. All the players who are currently part of the Indian Premier League will be back in time for the shortest-format series against Babar Azam and Co.