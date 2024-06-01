Christopher Jordan is a Barbadian-English cricketer who plays for England in One Day International and Twenty20 International cricket, and previously played for the Test team. In domestic cricket, he represents Surrey, having previously played for Sussex and has played in multiple Twent 20 leagues including for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Jordan made his ODI debut in 2013, his T201 debut in 2014, and played for the Test team between 2014 and 2015. He was part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Jordan made his 1st debut for Surrey in 2007. At the end of 2012 season, Jordan was released by Surrey after six years with the county. He returned to Barbados to play in the winter season for the Barbados national cricket team.

Qualified to play for both the West Indies and England he chose to play for England. He made his ODI debut in 2013 against Australia. He was also named in the England Test Squad for their series against Sri Lanka.

In 2013-14, Jordan made his ODI debut against Australia and T20 debut against Australia.

In the 2015 World Cup, Jordan was awarded the Man of the Match.

In 2017, he was selected to play for the 2016-17 India tour, and in 2019 he was selected for the T20 series in WI 2019.

In 2016 he was signed as a replacement player for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His best figure this year was against Gujarat Lions. In 2017, he was selected by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2017 IPL. For the 2020 IPL, he was selected by the Kings XI Punjab and then for the 2022 IPL tournament, he was picked by Chennai Super Kings.

In 2016, Jordan was signed by Peshawar Zalmi for the 2017 PSL. In December 2019, Jordan was signed by Karachi Kings for the 2020 Pakistan Super League. In 2021, he was selected by Islamabad United for the 2021 Pakistan Super League.

In 2017, he was also selected for the Chittagong Vikings in the Bangladesh Premier League. Jordan played for Northern Knights in the 2018-19 Super Smash tournament in New Zealand.