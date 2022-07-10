ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson Feats In England's Defeat - Stats Highlights

Chris Jordan recorded second-best bowling against India in Twenty-20 Internationals by taking four for 27 in four overs in the second match of the three Twenty-20 International match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday (July 9).

Jade Dernbach who took four wickets for 22 runs at Manchester on August 31, 2011 holds the record of best bowling for England against India in Twenty-20 Internationals.

Chris Jordan’s four for 27 is his second-best bowling performance in Twenty-20 Internationals after four for six in two overs against West Indies at Basseterre on March 8, 2019.

** Richard Gleeson recorded the second-best bowling performance on debut in Twenty-20 Internationals for England by taking three for 15. Jon Lewis who took four for 24 against Australia at Southampton on June 13, 2005 held the record of best bowling on debut for England in the shortest format of the game.

** India’s 49-run victory was their four biggest in terms of runs against England and second-biggest ever in England. India’s biggest win over England is 90 runs at Colombo on September 23, 2012 followed by a 75-run victory at Bangalore on February 1, 2017 and a 50-run win in the first match of the series which is their biggest against England in England.

** Richard Gleeson became the 95th player to represent England in Twenty-20 Internationals. The right-arm fast-medium bowler made his debut after playing 67 Twenty-20 matches.

BEST BOWLING ON DEBUT IN TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

4/24 - Jon Lewis - Australia - Southampton - 13-06-2005;

3/15 - Richard Gleeson - India - Birmingham - 09-07-2022;

3/16 - Darren Gough - Australia - Southampton - 13-06-2005;

3/22 - David Willey - New Zealand - Manchester - 23-06- 2015;

3/26 - Mark Wood - New Zealand - Manchester - 23-06-2015.

BEST BOWLING FOR ENGLAND AGAINST INDIA IN TWENTY-20I

(Figures - Bowler - Venue - Date - Result)

4/22 - Jade Dernbach - Manchester - 31-08-2011 - England won;

4/27 - Chris Jordan - Birmingham - 09-07-2022 - England lost;

4/33 - Jofra Archer - Ahmedabad - 18-03-2021 - England lost;

3/15 - Richard Gleeson - Birmingham - 09-07-2022 - England lost;

3/22 - Steven Finn - Kolkata - 29-10-2011 - England won;

3/22 - Chris Jordan - Nagpur - 29-01-2017 - England lost.