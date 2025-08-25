Bournemouth Vs Brentford, EFL Cup: Bees Boss Keith Andrews Confirms Yoane Wissa To Miss 2nd Round Tie

Newcastle have made three bids in an attempt to prize the striker away from Brentford, though all of them have been rejected, with the latest reportedly totalling £40m

Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move away from Brentford this summer
  • Wissa has not played for Brentford this season owing to his transfer request

  • Keith Andrews optimistic about DR Congo forward's future at the club

  • Brentford face Cherries in the Carabao Cup 2nd Round

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has confirmed Yoane Wissa will not be involved in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie with Bournemouth due to ongoing transfer speculation. 

Wissa missed Brentford's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, with Andrews revealing the decision was related to uncertainty over his future. 

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to join Eddie Howe's Newcastle United before the transfer window closes next Monday, with Alexander Isak pushing to leave the Magpies.

Wissa removed all association with the Bees from all his social media platforms last week, but he has since returned to first-team training. 

Newcastle have made three bids in an attempt to prize the striker away from Brentford, though all of them have been rejected, with the latest reportedly totalling £40m.

Brentford value Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, at around £50m. 

Yoane Wissa Attracting Interest From Other Clubs, Confirms Brentford Manager Andrews

Newcastle also saw a £50m offer for Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected on Monday, though Wissa remains one of their targets.

"The cup game will give an opportunity for other players but, equally, we want to take it very, very seriously," Andrews said. 

"For me, it's good timing for some of those players that may have been a bit frustrated not to have played; some of those will get opportunities.

"We'll be strong. We're taking a squad down there which will be as strong and competitive as possible to try and win the game, and Dango [Ouattara] will be involved.

"We have to take care of a couple who came off [on Saturday] for more of a precautionary thing as they build fitness, a couple who had slightly disrupted pre-seasons.

"But overall, the squad is in a good place and looking really healthy.

"The focus is on the group, so Yoane won't be involved. Again, that's a decision around what I feel is best for the group."

Andrews is also relishing the test offered by Bournemouth, who picked up their first league win of the season in a 1-0 triumph over Wolves at the weekend. 

Brentford have progressed from each of their last seven second-round clashes in the EFL Cup, though they have been eliminated from four of their five ties in this round when facing a side from the same division.

Bournemouth have also failed to win any of their last seven games against Brentford (D2 L5), a run which has seen the Cherries concede two or more goals on six occasions.

"It's a great game for us," Andrews added. "It's a team I have a lot of admiration for, and it'll be a real test for us, with the way they play the game.

"They're full of speed, energy, they're high-octane. You could see that from the game against Liverpool.

"You could see the problems they caused for a team of the calibre of Liverpool, so we've got to be prepared for that and the intensity with which they'll play the game.

"We'll match that and hopefully cause them some problems."

