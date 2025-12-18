Man City 2-0 Brentford, EFL Cup: Rayan Cherki, Savinho Seal Semi-final Spot For Pep Guardiola's Side

The in-form Cherki continued his fine form in front of goal with a 32nd-minute stunner, before Savinho's second goal of the season sealed progression 23 minutes from time

  • Manchester City reached the semi-finals of Carabao Cup

  • Rayan Cherki had given hosts the lead via thunderous strike

  • Savinho's second half goal settled the contest

Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after goals in either half from Rayan Cherki and Savinho clinched a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. 

The in-form Cherki continued his fine form in front of goal with a 32nd-minute stunner, before Savinho's second goal of the season sealed progression 23 minutes from time. 

Oscar Bobb produced the game's first shot on target 15 minutes in, cutting inside of Rico Henry on the right but seeing his tame attempt easily gathered by Hakon Valdimarsson. 

Abdukodir Khusanov was then perhaps fortunate not to see red after a last-man foul on Kevin Schade, as referee Samuel Barrott brandished a yellow card to the City defender. 

The game then sparked into life following an injury to Bobb that forced him off the field, with a Mathias Jensen free-kick bringing a stop from James Trafford in the 20th minute. 

But it was Pep Guardiola's men who edged in front through a moment of individual quality from Cherki, who cut inside of Mikkel Damsgaard on the edge of the area before whipping a right-footed curler into the roof of the net. 

Brentford did, however, start strongly after the break but Kristoffer Ajer and Michael Kayode saw efforts saved by Trafford, before Phil Foden's snapshot brought a brilliant stop out of Valdimarsson soon after. 

However, the result was put beyond doubt by Savinho, who saw his shot fortuitously deflect off the sliding Ajer, making it spin into the air and over Valdimarsson.

Data Debrief: Savinho sends starting statement

Guardiola made seven changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League last time out, and one of those brought in, Savinho, put a case forward for a regular starting spot after an excellent display here. 

Indeed, the Brazilian ended the contest with team-high totals for shots (four), successful dribbles (seven), touches in the opposition box (seven), and duels won (11), though he did lose possession 21 times, more than any other City player. 

But it was Cherki's skill and finish that set the Citizens on their way. He now has four goal involvements (three assists, one goal) in his last four games across all competitions, making his reported £30m transfer fee look like a steal. 

City were worthy of their win but will want to improve in the final third, having only been able to register an expected goals (xG) total of 0.66 from their 15 shots, compared to Brentford's measly 0.1 from three attempts. 

