Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

An Israeli airstrike struck the fourth floor of the main hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, resulting in at least 15 fatalities, including several journalists, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The attack unfolded in a “double-tap” pattern: an initial missile hit, followed by a second strike just moments later targeting rescue teams arriving at the scene.
Among the victims were three journalists. Two of them were contractors working for international media agencies, and a third was confirmed to have been killed in the strike
Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility in southern Gaza, has endured continuous assaults and bombardments over the 22 months of conflict, all while grappling with severe shortages in staff and resources
There has been no immediate response from Israeli military officials regarding the incident. Critics note that this is not an isolated incident; hospitals across the Gaza Strip have repeatedly been targeted in the conflict, with claims from Israeli authorities that militants were operating from within those facilities—though such assertions remain.
- This is a developing story.