Russia Launches Year's Biggest Airstrike On Ukraine Amid Fresh US Mediation Effort

Overnight airstrikes on Western Ukraine killed at least one, injured 15, and hit a U.S. electronics firm as peace efforts resurface. This attack is the biggest aerial attack launched by Russia this year.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukraine War: Russia aerial attack
Ukraine War
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, killing one and injuring 15 in western Ukraine.

  • A U.S. electronics manufacturer producing household appliances was among the targets, Kyiv said.

  • The strikes coincided with renewed U.S. efforts to mediate peace talks and possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

In its biggest aerial attack this year, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine. The attack was carried out overnight, claimed the Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday. 

According to AP, the attack mostly targeted western regions of the country. The airstrikes killed at least one person and injured 15 others, according to officials.

Russia hit a "major American electronics manufacturer" in western Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. 

Ukraine's western regions are far from the eastern and southern front lines of the conflict.  AP reported that it is believed that a large portion of the military assistance sent by Ukraine's Western partners is delivered and kept there.

According to official data, this was Russia's eighth-largest aerial attack this year in terms of missiles and third-largest in number of drones fired.

The attacks took place amid a renewed attempt by the United States to mediate a peace agreement in the three-year conflict that followed Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, denounced the attack, claiming it was executed "as if nothing were changing at all."

He called on the international community to respond with further pressure, including more severe sanctions and tariffs, as Moscow has not demonstrated any interest in engaging in serious talks to end the war.

He claimed that Russia "wasted several cruise missiles against an American business," pointing out that it was a typical civilian company that made household appliances like coffee makers. “And that too became a target for Russia. Very telling."

Following indications that the United States might support further talks aimed at bringing an end to the war, Zelenskyy earlier stated that Ukraine would have extensive consultations to ascertain what sort of security guarantees its partners are willing to provide.

Zelenskyy believes, according to AP, that within ten days, the specifics will become more apparent as they are being worked out by military authorities and national security advisers.  Then, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, he anticipates being prepared to have direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv still does not have clarity over what kind of support it can expect from allies. A coalition of more than 30 countries has, in principle, pledged to contribute to security guarantees, but talks came to a standstill when the U.S. remained ambivalent about its role.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said working on security arrangements in Ukraine without Moscow’s involvement would not work, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

“We cannot agree with the fact that it is now proposed to resolve collective security issues without the Russian Federation. This will not work. We have already explained more than once that Russia does not overstate its interests, but we will ensure our legitimate interests firmly and harshly,” Lavrov said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Today we have a positive signal from America, from President Trump, from his team, that they will be participants in the security guarantees for Ukraine. And this opens up the possibility for other countries,” he added. “Now, the general staff of key countries have already started talking about what they are ready for. And some countries that were not there will probably appear now.”

These talks have been rekindled by recent encouraging indications from Trump that the United States will back "Article 5-like" security assurances and Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union, Zelenskyy added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan