Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

Russia blocks Roblox, alleging extremist materials and “LGBT propaganda”.
Roblox says it follows local laws and maintains strong safety measures.
The ban adds to a series of restrictions on Western digital platforms in Russia.
Russia has moved to block access to the U.S.-based children’s gaming platform Roblox, expanding a pattern of restrictions on Western digital services as regulators cite violations of domestic laws.
According to Reuters, the announcement came on Wednesday from the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, which alleged that Roblox was distributing extremist materials and “LGBT propaganda”. The regulator said the platform was “rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children”.
A Roblox spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to Reuters: “We respect the local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate and believe Roblox provides a positive space for learning, creation and meaningful connection for everyone.” The spokesperson added that the company has “a deep commitment to safety and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content on our platform.”
Reuters reported that Roblox recorded an average of 151.5 million daily active users in the third quarter of this year. The platform has already faced bans in countries such as Iraq and Turkey, where authorities have raised concerns about predators exploiting children online.
Roskomnadzor has repeatedly restricted Western media outlets and tech platforms it says breach Russian legislation. Last year, the language-learning app Duolingo removed references to what Russia terms “non-traditional sexual relations” after being warned by the watchdog about publishing LGBT content.
The move against Roblox follows a broader tightening of controls. In 2023, Russia designated what it called the “international LGBT movement” as extremist, allowing authorities to bring serious criminal cases against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and their supporters.
(With inputs from Reuters)