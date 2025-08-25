Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

The real issue started from the newly passed Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which completely threw Dream11’s business off balance. With real-money games, including fantasy sports, now outlawed, the company lost its footing to legally continue sponsoring the Indian cricket team. Reports suggests that Dream11 then reached out to BCCI CEO Hemang Amin to convey its decision, and the board accepted the exit. The deal, which was supposed to run for three years from 2023, has been cut short, but given the law’s impact, both parties agreed to part ways without any penalties.