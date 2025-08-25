Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Dream11’s exit creates a sudden void. With the ₹358 crore deal cut short, BCCI now scrambles for a new lead sponsor ahead of Asia Cup 2025
The Online Gaming Bill reshaped sponsorship rules. By outlawing real-money fantasy sports, the law forced Dream11 out and pushed BCCI to distance itself from such companies
The “jersey jinx” continues. From Sahara to Byju’s and now Dream11, major sponsors linked to Team India’s jersey have consistently faced turbulence
The sudden exit of Dream11 as the lead sponsor of Team India has shaken up the cricketing world this August. After the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament, Dream11, a fantasy sports giant whose business model relied on real-money gaming, found itself legally cornered and informed the BCCI of its intent to withdraw from its ₹358 crore sponsorship contract.
That leaves a major sponsorship gap just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, where the Indian team is set to compete in the UAE. And now, according to reports by NDTV, Toyota Motor Corporation and a rising fintech start-up, both expressing interest in becoming the next jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Reports also suggest that Reliance Jio is currently among the top names eyeing the coveted title sponsorship.
Dream11 and the New Gaming Law
The real issue started from the newly passed Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which completely threw Dream11’s business off balance. With real-money games, including fantasy sports, now outlawed, the company lost its footing to legally continue sponsoring the Indian cricket team. Reports suggests that Dream11 then reached out to BCCI CEO Hemang Amin to convey its decision, and the board accepted the exit. The deal, which was supposed to run for three years from 2023, has been cut short, but given the law’s impact, both parties agreed to part ways without any penalties.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia made a firm statement in response. He says the board will “ensure not to indulge with any such organisations in future.” This marks a clear pivot away from gambling-adjacent partnerships and signals the need for more legally compliant, stable sponsorship partners.
The Jersey Jinx: Brands That Didn’t Survive Sponsorship Spotlight
Indian cricket’s jersey has long been dubbed a “brand survival test,” and history has lent weight to the curse narrative. High-profile sponsors such as Sahara, Star India, Micromax, Oppo, Paytm, Byju’s, and now Dream11 have all faced issues, either financial or regulatory, after their tenure as Team India’s front-liner.
Sahara collapsed under regulatory scrutiny, Star India was probed for market dominance, Oppo fell foul of geopolitical tensions, and Byju’s began to unravel amid funding crises. Now Dream11 is the latest to stumble, this time due to sweeping gaming legislation.