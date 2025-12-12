Major Wildfire Erupts In Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley

A major wildfire has erupted in Nagaland’s Western Dzukou Valley, first spotted by a tourist guide who immediately alerted authorities.
A multi-agency response team comprising police, forest officials, disaster management personnel and local volunteers has been deployed to contain the blaze.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely due to the valley’s ecological sensitivity and rich biodiversity, working to prevent further spread and assess the impact.
A significant wildfire has broken out in the Western Dzukou Valley in Nagaland’s Kohima district, prompting urgent action from local authorities and disaster teams. The blaze was first spotted by a tourist guide on Friday, who alerted village officials and the district administration, reports showed.
The deputy commissioner has ordered a special multi-agency team to carry out reconnaissance and rescue operations to prevent the fire from spreading further in the ecologically sensitive region.
This team includes police, forest department officers, disaster management authorities and local volunteers working together on the ground.
Dzukou Valley is known for its rich biodiversity and scenic trekking routes. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to contain the wildfire quickly, given the valley’s environmental importance and vulnerability to fires. Efforts are underway to assess the full impact and coordinate resources to control the blaze.