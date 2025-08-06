One Dead As Wildfire Ravages Southern France

One person has died as a wildfire burns 4,500 hectares in southern France.
The blaze has forced evacuations and cut power to thousands as over 1,800 firefighters respond.
A wildfire sweeping through the Aude region of southern France near the Spanish border killed one person, French local authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The blaze has so far burned approximately 4,500 hectares (11,100 acres) of forest, reported Reuters.
Reportedly, the Aude prefecture said in a statement the fire was progressing "very quickly" and that 1,820 firefighters were trying to get it under control. Around 2,500 households in the area were currently without electricity, it said.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated on the social media platform X that the fire was advancing and all the nation's resources were mobilized to combat it.
He added that hundreds of firefighters were engaged in the effort to bring the blaze under control.
According to Reuters, the fire has prompted the partial evacuation of camping grounds and a village in the rural area.The Aude department has been on high alert for forest fires due to a combination of a heatwave and dry conditions.