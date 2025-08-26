Newcastle Utd 2-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Rio Ngumoha Heroics Settles St James' Park Classic

Anthony Gordon was sent off for a needless lunge on Virgil van Dijk in first-half stoppage time, after Ryan Gravenberch's long-range drive put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rio-Ngumoha
Rio Ngumoha celebrates his dramatic winner
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rio Ngumoha stole the show as he grabbed the winner late on

  • LFC had earlier thrown away a 2-0 lead to NUFC

  • Anthony Gordon was sent off for the Magpies

Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner on his Premier League debut as Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle United 3-2 in a bad-tempered contest at St James' Park.

Ngumoha picked out the far corner following a clever dummy from Dominik Szoboszlai to silence a raucous crowd on Tyneside, where Liverpool seemed to have thrown two points away.

Amid continued speculation that Alexander Isak could leave Newcastle for the Premier League champions, Monday's game was played out in a fiery atmosphere.

Anthony Gordon was sent off for a needless lunge on Virgil van Dijk in first-half stoppage time, after Ryan Gravenberch's long-range drive put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

And when Hugo Ekitike – a former Newcastle target – side-footed against the left post and just 20 seconds into the second half, the Reds were in cruise control.

However, Bruno Guimaraes' header halved the arrears in the 57th minute, and Liverpool were forced to defend a barrage of crosses as Newcastle continued to press forward.

They looked to have clinched a point in the 88th minute, as Dan Burn's flick on allowed substitute William Osula to peel off Ibrahima Konate and prod home.

But after being introduced six minutes into stoppage time, Ngumoha was the hero, beating Pope with a confident finish after Szoboszlai let Mohamed Salah's pass run through to him.

While Liverpool join Tottenham and Arsenal – their next opponents – on maximum points, Newcastle's wait for a win goes on.

They sit 15th in the table with a single point, ahead of what should be a busy end to the transfer window.

Data Debrief: Ngumoha replicates Rooney

Ngumoha does not turn 17 years old until Friday, and he is now the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Only James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days), James Milner (16 years, 356 days) and Wayne Rooney (16 years, 360 days) have netted at a younger age than Ngumoha.

Only Rooney, meanwhile, has scored a winning goal at a younger age, famously firing Everton to victory against Arsenal in October 2002. Rooney was one day older than Ngumoha on that day.

Ngumoha also became Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorer, and he could hardly have picked a more dramatic way to get off the mark.

Timed at 99 minutes and 44 seconds, his strike was the fourth-latest Premier League winner on record, and the latest since Cole Palmer struck for Chelsea against Manchester United in April 2024 (100:41).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  2. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr