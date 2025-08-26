Rio Ngumoha stole the show as he grabbed the winner late on
Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner on his Premier League debut as Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle United 3-2 in a bad-tempered contest at St James' Park.
Ngumoha picked out the far corner following a clever dummy from Dominik Szoboszlai to silence a raucous crowd on Tyneside, where Liverpool seemed to have thrown two points away.
Amid continued speculation that Alexander Isak could leave Newcastle for the Premier League champions, Monday's game was played out in a fiery atmosphere.
Anthony Gordon was sent off for a needless lunge on Virgil van Dijk in first-half stoppage time, after Ryan Gravenberch's long-range drive put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute.
And when Hugo Ekitike – a former Newcastle target – side-footed against the left post and just 20 seconds into the second half, the Reds were in cruise control.
However, Bruno Guimaraes' header halved the arrears in the 57th minute, and Liverpool were forced to defend a barrage of crosses as Newcastle continued to press forward.
They looked to have clinched a point in the 88th minute, as Dan Burn's flick on allowed substitute William Osula to peel off Ibrahima Konate and prod home.
But after being introduced six minutes into stoppage time, Ngumoha was the hero, beating Pope with a confident finish after Szoboszlai let Mohamed Salah's pass run through to him.
While Liverpool join Tottenham and Arsenal – their next opponents – on maximum points, Newcastle's wait for a win goes on.
They sit 15th in the table with a single point, ahead of what should be a busy end to the transfer window.
Data Debrief: Ngumoha replicates Rooney
Ngumoha does not turn 17 years old until Friday, and he is now the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.
Only James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days), James Milner (16 years, 356 days) and Wayne Rooney (16 years, 360 days) have netted at a younger age than Ngumoha.
Only Rooney, meanwhile, has scored a winning goal at a younger age, famously firing Everton to victory against Arsenal in October 2002. Rooney was one day older than Ngumoha on that day.
Ngumoha also became Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorer, and he could hardly have picked a more dramatic way to get off the mark.
Timed at 99 minutes and 44 seconds, his strike was the fourth-latest Premier League winner on record, and the latest since Cole Palmer struck for Chelsea against Manchester United in April 2024 (100:41).