PSG 0-1 Paris FC, Coupe De France: Ikone Strike Dumps Holders Out In French Cup Derby Shock

Jonathan Ikone continued his fine form in the Coupe de France, scoring the winning goal as Paris FC beat holders Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.
PSG had 25 shots to the visitors' four, but they were unable to produce similar late heroics to their Trophee des Champions victory as they were dumped out of the Coupe de France in the round of 32.
The teams played out an understated first half, with Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Goncalo Ramos all failing to take their chances.
Obed Nkambadio impressed throughout, making smart stops to keep Paris FC in the tie as Kvaratskhelia saw multiple chances pushed away by the goalkeeper.
But it was Ikone who gave Paris FC the lead against the run of play after a quick counter-attack; Ilan Kebbal threaded a lovely pass into the Frenchman, who took the ball under control before prodding past Lucas Chevalier.
Warren Zaire-Emery then rattled the crossbar with an excellent strike from the edge of the penalty area before Illia Zabarnyi and Desire Doue fired wide.
But Nkambadio produced another stunning stop in the final moments to tip Vitinha's effort over the crossbar to secure Paris FC a major upset at the home of last season's treble winners.
Data Debrief: Paris FC make history in derby
Not only is it the biggest upset of the round of 32 in this year's Coupe de France, but it is a historic first-ever win for Paris FC over their neighbours.
And, it is just the second time PSG have been eliminated from the competition before the round of 16 in the last 20 years, with Montpellier the only others to do so in 2014.
Ikone has a knack for popping up with a goal in the Coupe de France, though - he has netted four goals in the tournament this season, more than any other Paris FC player.