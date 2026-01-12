PSG Vs Paris FC LIVE Score, Coupe De France: Defending Champs Seek Last‑16 Spot In Paris Derby

PSG vs Paris FC Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 32. | Photo: X/ParisFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 32 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC at Parc des Princes on Monday, January 12, 2026. This is the second Paris derby in just over a week, after PSG defeated Paris FC 2-1 in Ligue 1 on January 4. PSG, the defending French Cup champions, eased past Fontenay 4-0 in the previous round and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. They also lifted the Trophee des Champions last week, beating Marseille on penalties. Paris FC, meanwhile, earned their spot in the Round of 32 by defeating Raon-l’Etape 3-0. They will be aiming to cause an upset against their star-studded neighbours. Follow the PSG vs Paris FC French Cup live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jan 2026, 11:38:14 pm IST PSG vs Paris FC LIVE Score, Coupe de France: Match Details Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC

Series: Coupe de France (French Cup) 2025-26 Round of 32

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 1:40 AM IST (January 13)