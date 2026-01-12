PSG Vs Paris FC LIVE Score, Coupe De France: Defending Champs Seek Last‑16 Spot In Paris Derby

PSG vs Paris FC Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the French Cup Round of 32 clash at Parc des Princes on January 12, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 32 French Cup
PSG vs Paris FC Live Score, Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 32. | Photo: X/ParisFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 32 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC at Parc des Princes on Monday, January 12, 2026. This is the second Paris derby in just over a week, after PSG defeated Paris FC 2-1 in Ligue 1 on January 4. PSG, the defending French Cup champions, eased past Fontenay 4-0 in the previous round and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. They also lifted the Trophee des Champions last week, beating Marseille on penalties. Paris FC, meanwhile, earned their spot in the Round of 32 by defeating Raon-l’Etape 3-0. They will be aiming to cause an upset against their star-studded neighbours. Follow the PSG vs Paris FC French Cup live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

PSG vs Paris FC LIVE Score, Coupe de France: Match Details

  • Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC

  • Series: Coupe de France (French Cup) 2025-26 Round of 32

  • Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

  • Time: 1:40 AM IST (January 13)

PSG vs Paris FC LIVE Score, Coupe de France: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Paris Derby in the French Cup Round of 32. The capital clubs have a last-16 spot at stake, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
