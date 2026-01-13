Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley, FA Cup 2025-26: Wirtz, Ekitike Strike Late As Reds Survive Scare

Liverpool vs Barnsley, FA Cup 2025-26: Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike combined for two late goals as Liverpool overcame a brief scare to secure a 4-1 victory over Barnsley and progress to the fourth round at Anfield

Liverpool vs Barnsley match report FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round
Liverpool's goalscorer Florian Wirtz celebrates with Hugo Ekitike.
Summary
  • Liverpool beat Barnsley 4-1 in FA Cup third round at Anfield

  • Florian Wirtz scored late and assisted Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool

  • Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring but gifted Barnsley a goal

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike linked up for two late goals to secure Liverpool a 4-1 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai looked set to steal the headlines after scoring a stunning goal before gifting one away, but the Reds finished strongly after enduring a nervous game.

Barnsley gave their hosts a scare after just 28 seconds when Davis Keillor-Dunn thumped a header against the right post.

But Liverpool took the lead nine minutes in after Szoboszlai was left unmarked and lifted a spectacular long-range strike into the back of the net.

Jonathan Bland forced Giorgi Mamardashvili into a smart stop shortly before Jeremie Frimpong cut inside from the right to curl a brilliant strike into the roof of the net 36 minutes in.

However, just four minutes later, a Szoboszlai mistake gifted Barnsley a route back into the game; after tracking back to intercept a throughball, he inexplicably attempted to backheel the ball to Mamardashvili, only to gift Adam Phillips a close-range tap-in.

Liverpool upped the pressure after the break, but Barnsley felt they should have had a penalty after Szoboszlai appeared to clip Reyes Cleary in the box, but it was waved away.

Wirtz then blazed over at the other end but made amends 84 minutes in, bending in a lovely strike past Murphy Cooper, before teeing up Ekitike for a first-time finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Szoboszlai's blushes spared

Liverpool dominated in the tie to reach the fourth round, but the scoreline does not tell the full story of the match as Barnsley put up a strong fight, with Szoboszlai playing a big part in that.

Szoboszlai became the first player to score and make an error leading to a goal in a match since Alexis Mac Allister against Tottenham in December 2024. And his only touch in his own penalty area in the first half was for the error leading to Barnsley's goal.

Liverpool, who had 21 shots worth 1.92 expected goals (xG) to Barnsley's 1.19 from nine attempts, have now progressed from 14 of their 15 FA Cup third-round ties – since 2011-12, that is the joint-most of any side, along with Chelsea and Manchester City.

And the Reds are now unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions (W6 D5), while Barnsley were eliminated from the FA Cup for the seventh straight time by a Premier League team.

