Liverpool Vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Begin Cup Campaign Against League One Visitors

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Live Streaming Details
The FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Barnsley will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 SD & HD TV channels.
Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head
Liverpool and Barnsley have faced each other 20 times across all competitions. Liverpool have won 12 of those games, compared to just four victories for Barnsley. Four matches have ended as draws.
The last time these two sides met was in the 2007-08 FA Cup, with Liverpool being stunned 2-1 by Barnsley at Anfield.
Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Barnsley Playing XI
Starting XI: Murphy Cooper; Tennai Watson, Mael Durand de Gevigney, Jack Shepherd, Nathanael Ogbeta; Adam Phillips, Jonathan Bland; Corey O'Keeffe, Reyes Cleary, Vimal Yoganathan; Davis Keillor-Dunn (c).
Bench: Kieren Flavell (gk), Connor Barratt, Eoghan O'Connell, Marc Roberts, Georgie Gent, Patrick Kelly, David McGoldrick, Fabio Jalo, Leo Farrell.
Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Liverpool Playing XI
Starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (c), Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha; Federico Chiesa.
Bench: Alisson (gk), Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, Calvin Ramsay, Florian Wirtz, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni, Hugo Ekitike.
Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Match Details
Fixture: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Series: FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
Time: 1:15 AM IST (January 13)
Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Barnsley at Anfield. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.