Liverpool Vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Begin Cup Campaign Against League One Visitors

Liverpool vs Barnsley Live Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round: Follow the play-by-play updates from the third round fixture at Anfield on January 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Liverpool vs Barnsley Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk walks off the pitch afterhe English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round fixture between Liverpool and Barnsley at Anfield on Monday, January 12, 2026. Liverpool are overwhelming favourites for this tie, coming off the back of a goalless draw away to Arsenal last week. The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table, but the FA Cup represents their best chance at silverware this season. Up against them are Barnsley, who are struggling in League One, sitting 17th out of 24 teams with just eight wins this season. They will take strength from the memories of their famous 2-1 win at Anfield in 2008. Follow the Liverpool vs Barnsley FA Cup 2025–26 Third Round live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Live Streaming Details

The FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Barnsley will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 SD & HD TV channels.

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head

Liverpool and Barnsley have faced each other 20 times across all competitions. Liverpool have won 12 of those games, compared to just four victories for Barnsley. Four matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the 2007-08 FA Cup, with Liverpool being stunned 2-1 by Barnsley at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Barnsley Playing XI

Starting XI: Murphy Cooper; Tennai Watson, Mael Durand de Gevigney, Jack Shepherd, Nathanael Ogbeta; Adam Phillips, Jonathan Bland; Corey O'Keeffe, Reyes Cleary, Vimal Yoganathan; Davis Keillor-Dunn (c).

Bench: Kieren Flavell (gk), Connor Barratt, Eoghan O'Connell, Marc Roberts, Georgie Gent, Patrick Kelly, David McGoldrick, Fabio Jalo, Leo Farrell.

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Liverpool Playing XI

Starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (c), Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha; Federico Chiesa.

Bench: Alisson (gk), Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, Calvin Ramsay, Florian Wirtz, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni, Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Match Details

  • Fixture: Liverpool vs Barnsley

  • Series: FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round

  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

  • Time: 1:15 AM IST (January 13)

Liverpool vs Barnsley LIVE Score, FA Cup: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Barnsley at Anfield. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
