Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley, FA Cup 2025-26: Szoboszlai Sparks Reds Past League One Opponents

Liverpool eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 win over Barnsley at Anfield on Monday. The Reds struck first in the ninth minute when Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a thunderous strike from distance. Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead in the 36th minute, cutting inside from the right to fire past the goalkeeper. Barnsley were handed a lifeline when Adam Phillips capitalised on a defensive lapse by Szoboszlai to score in the 40th minute. Liverpool regained control after the break, and Florian Wirtz curled in a superb effort in the 84th minute before Hugo Ekitike tapped in a fourth in stoppage time.

Updated on:
FA Cup: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool players walk to the ceneter after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup: Barnsley vs Liverpool
Barnsley players walk off the pitch after the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike reacts after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Barnsley vs Liverpool
Barnsley's Adam Phillips celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Barnsley vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson sends a cross by Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk heads the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Barnsley vs Liverpool
Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe, left, and -mu73- fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Barnsley
Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe, left, and -mu73- fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Barnsley vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
