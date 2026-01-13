Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley, FA Cup 2025-26: Szoboszlai Sparks Reds Past League One Opponents
Liverpool eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 win over Barnsley at Anfield on Monday. The Reds struck first in the ninth minute when Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a thunderous strike from distance. Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead in the 36th minute, cutting inside from the right to fire past the goalkeeper. Barnsley were handed a lifeline when Adam Phillips capitalised on a defensive lapse by Szoboszlai to score in the 40th minute. Liverpool regained control after the break, and Florian Wirtz curled in a superb effort in the 84th minute before Hugo Ekitike tapped in a fourth in stoppage time.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE