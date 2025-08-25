Newcastle United Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Florian Wirtz Brings Nick Pope Into Early Save

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: End-to-end Stuff
Newcastle are having a pop at the LFC goal and as soon as it breaks down, Alisson releases Salah but the home defence stands firm. This is some game with end-to-end stuff.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 19'
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Pope Called Into Action
Nick Pope is called into action in an intense battle between these two sides at St. James Park. Florian Wirtz creates space for himself inside the Newcastle box and goes for goal from an angle but Pope is equal to it.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 13'
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Who's Dominating Whom
Early start and there's no idea who's dominating whom in this fixture. Magpies are pressing high and tackles are flying in but Liverpool are staying compact.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 5'
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Toon Army Make Their Voices Heard
Look at that noise as Newcastle United win a corner. The fans are waving flags and making every bit of noise that can support and motivate their players.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 2'
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-off
Liverpool get the ball rolling as Newcastle Utd seek a positive start against the PL champions at St James Park.
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 1'
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-off Soon
Expect a raucous atmosphere at St. James Park as Newcastle United take on Liverpool in the Premier League tonight. The big question is however 0 Is Alexander Isak watching?
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Arne Slot Previews NUFC v LFC Game
"When we played Newcastle here last season, we were 1-0 down and then it went to 1-1. We brought in some substitutions and it helped and it changed the game. It's important to start with your best players but I think I have enough players to bring in and influence the game."
Slot also confirms that Szoboszlai will play at right-back
"Yes, it is. Joe Gomez not ready to start yet. Can have an impact in the game, starting comes too early. The best is Dominik Szoboszlai. He is still an attacking midfielder but because of his work-rate and defending, we thought he could play there.
"It helps that Ryan Gravenberch is back because he's better at positioning than the midfielders we had last game. I am expecting Newcastle to go one v one all over the pitch. The moment they go to a low block, the freedom is there for the full-backs."
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Eddie Howe Delivers Verdict On Alexander Isak
When asked by Sky Sports presenter as to what's the update on Isak's future, "No, absolutely nothing to update you with unfortunately."
"We were training this morning and I was preparing for the game and I've had no updates on anything. The focus purely for me is on this game as I think you'll understand.
"It's not where we want to be at this moment of time, entering the new season without a recognised centre forward in that position. What I will say is Anthony Gordon has played the position really well for us historically. I thought he played really well last week, albeit didn't score but I think he led the line really well and I expect him to do it again today."
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch Back From Suspension
"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling great. Obviously I couldn't play the first Premier League game, so I'm happy to be back with the team.
"Newcastle are really good, we know it will be a really tough game for us. We know from the Carabao Cup final they are good in set-pieces.
"We analysed the game against Bournemouth, of course, and also against Crystal Palace. We knew what we had to do better. Also for the new players, they need time. The Premier League, it's a different competition, also for them it's a different country."
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.
Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Jones, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.
Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Bradley, Endo, Chiesa, Leoni, Elliott, Robertson, Ngumoha.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Predicted XIs
NUFC: Pope (GK); Livramento, Schar, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Barnes, Gordon
LFC: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ektike
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: H2H
Total matches: 184
Newcastle United won: 49
Liverpool won: 91
Draws: 44
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Match Details
Location: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James Park Stadium
Date: Tuesday, August 26
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST
Referee: Simon Hooper