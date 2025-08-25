Newcastle United Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Florian Wirtz Brings Nick Pope Into Early Save

Newcastle United Vs Liverpool LIVE, English Premier League: Arne Slot's champions travel up north-east to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League matchday 2 fixture. Catch the live score updates from the matchday 2 fixture, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle-St-James-Park-AP-Photo
St. James' Park Staium is seen before the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 AP/Jon Super
Hello and welcome to tonight's key clash in the English Premier League 2025-26 as Newcastle United’s St James’ Park stadium welcomes Merseyside outfit Liverpool FC in the first week of the English Premier League. Amidst the Alexander Isak transfer saga, the clash between these teams becomes even more intense. Arne Slot's side will be favourites but Magpies' fans will be noisy as ever to back their team on Monday night. Catch the live score updates from the matchday 2 fixture, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: End-to-end Stuff

Newcastle are having a pop at the LFC goal and as soon as it breaks down, Alisson releases Salah but the home defence stands firm. This is some game with end-to-end stuff.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 19'

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Pope Called Into Action

Nick Pope is called into action in an intense battle between these two sides at St. James Park. Florian Wirtz creates space for himself inside the Newcastle box and goes for goal from an angle but Pope is equal to it.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 13'

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Who's Dominating Whom

Early start and there's no idea who's dominating whom in this fixture. Magpies are pressing high and tackles are flying in but Liverpool are staying compact.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 5'

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Toon Army Make Their Voices Heard

Look at that noise as Newcastle United win a corner. The fans are waving flags and making every bit of noise that can support and motivate their players.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 2'

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-off

Liverpool get the ball rolling as Newcastle Utd seek a positive start against the PL champions at St James Park.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 1'

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-off Soon

Expect a raucous atmosphere at St. James Park as Newcastle United take on Liverpool in the Premier League tonight. The big question is however 0 Is Alexander Isak watching?

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Arne Slot Previews NUFC v LFC Game

 "When we played Newcastle here last season, we were 1-0 down and then it went to 1-1. We brought in some substitutions and it helped and it changed the game. It's important to start with your best players but I think I have enough players to bring in and influence the game."

Slot also confirms that Szoboszlai will play at right-back

"Yes, it is. Joe Gomez not ready to start yet. Can have an impact in the game, starting comes too early. The best is Dominik Szoboszlai. He is still an attacking midfielder but because of his work-rate and defending, we thought he could play there.

"It helps that Ryan Gravenberch is back because he's better at positioning than the midfielders we had last game. I am expecting Newcastle to go one v one all over the pitch. The moment they go to a low block, the freedom is there for the full-backs."

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Eddie Howe Delivers Verdict On Alexander Isak

When asked by Sky Sports presenter as to what's the update on Isak's future, "No, absolutely nothing to update you with unfortunately."

"We were training this morning and I was preparing for the game and I've had no updates on anything. The focus purely for me is on this game as I think you'll understand.

"It's not where we want to be at this moment of time, entering the new season without a recognised centre forward in that position. What I will say is Anthony Gordon has played the position really well for us historically. I thought he played really well last week, albeit didn't score but I think he led the line really well and I expect him to do it again today."

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch Back From Suspension

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling great. Obviously I couldn't play the first Premier League game, so I'm happy to be back with the team.

"Newcastle are really good, we know it will be a really tough game for us. We know from the Carabao Cup final they are good in set-pieces.

"We analysed the game against Bournemouth, of course, and also against Crystal Palace. We knew what we had to do better. Also for the new players, they need time. The Premier League, it's a different competition, also for them it's a different country."

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

SubsRamsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Jones, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Bradley, Endo, Chiesa, Leoni, Elliott, Robertson, Ngumoha.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Predicted XIs

NUFC: Pope (GK); Livramento, Schar, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

LFC: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ektike

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: H2H

Total matches: 184

Newcastle United won: 49

Liverpool won: 91

Draws: 44

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Live Score, English Premier League: Match Details

  • Location: Newcastle, England

  • Stadium: St. James Park Stadium

  • Date: Tuesday, August 26

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

  • Referee: Simon Hooper

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  5. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  2. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr