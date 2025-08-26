US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

Local hero Madison Keys was sent packing in the first round by Zarazua
Madison Keys was dumped out of the US Open in the first round after a three set loss to Renata Zarazua.
Keys, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2017, became the first big name to fall after Zarazua emerged a 7-6 (12-10) 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 victor on Monday.
It was an error-strewn display by the American, who made 37 unforced errors in the first set alone, but was able to take the early lead in a enthralling tie-break.
Zarazua spurned five set points and that appeared to affect her in the second as Keys raced into a 3-0 lead, but she was able to quickly compose herself.
The Mexican reeled off the next five games, but Keys ensured the set would go to a tie-break. However, her 13th double fault ensured Zarazua sent the match the distance.
The final set went with serve until Zarazua broke in the eighth game, but Keys broke back immediately, but it was not to be for the sixth seed.
Zarazua sealed her progression when Keys found the net, setting up a clash with Diane Parry, who beat Petra Kvitova earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, it was plain sailing for 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, as she booked her place in the next round with a 6-3 6-0 win over Julieta Pareja.
Data Debrief: Long first-round record over for Keys
Keys' loss ends a run of 13 straight grand slam first round victories, having last been defeated at that stage four years ago at Flushing Meadows following a loss to Sloane Stephens in 2021, the same opponent she faced when she lost the final in 2017.
Zarazua, meanwhile, became the first Mexican player to defeat a top 10 seed at a major since Angelica Gavaldon, who defeated number three seed Jana Novotna in the round of 16 at the 1995 Australian Open.
This was also her first victory over a top 10 player, having gone winless in her five previous matches.