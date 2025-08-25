Japan’s flagship Africa summit, TICAD-9, concluded in Yokohama on August 22 with the participation of representatives from more than 40 African countries, including about 30 heads of state or government. Like the past few TICAD meetings, the focus was not on new pledges of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) but on promoting private sector engagement. While questions remain over whether TICAD can serve as an effective counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), this edition revealed developments of particular significance to India.