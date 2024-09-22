In Meghalaya, Traditional Knowledge Inspires A ‘Living’ Staircase

Meghalaya’s living root bridges take decades to grow, and are traditionally used for access across the state’s rivers, ravines and gorges. They have now turned into tourist attractions. Photo: Credit: Morningstar Khongthaw

Meghalaya’s living root bridges take decades to grow, and are traditionally used for access across the state’s rivers, ravines and gorges. They have now turned into tourist attractions. Photo: Credit: Morningstar Khongthaw