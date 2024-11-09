The BJP bhakts see raising the air pollution topic as a toolkit to tarnish India’s chavi. The kum-bhakts, too, remain mostly in denial. We dismiss air pollution as a problem that only the expat community of Delhi fears about. Like we talked during the early COVID months, when more people in the West were dying than in India, and we gloated about our superior immunity. The second COVID wave proved to the contrary. On severe AQI levels, we think our stronger immunities, aided by placing a few potted plants in our living rooms, will do the trick for now.