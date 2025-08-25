Football

Fulham 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Still Winless After Squandering Lead

Manchester United are still searching for their first win of the season in the English Premier League after squandering the lead in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday (August 24, 2025). United were looking to follow up a mostly encouraging display in defeat to Arsenal in the opening round last weekend and missed a chance to take a first-half lead against Fulham when Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the crossbar, moments after stumbling into the referee. It needed an own-goal by Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who deflected in a header at a corner from United's Leny Yoro, to give United the lead in the 58th. Ruben Amorim's team couldn't hold on as substitute Emile Smith Rowe poked home a cross from Alex Iwobi for the 73rd-minute equalizer.