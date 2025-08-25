Football

Fulham 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Red Devils Still Winless After Squandering Lead

Manchester United are still searching for their first win of the season in the English Premier League after squandering the lead in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday (August 24, 2025). United were looking to follow up a mostly encouraging display in defeat to Arsenal in the opening round last weekend and missed a chance to take a first-half lead against Fulham when Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the crossbar, moments after stumbling into the referee. It needed an own-goal by Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who deflected in a header at a corner from United's Leny Yoro, to give United the lead in the 58th. Ruben Amorim's team couldn't hold on as substitute Emile Smith Rowe poked home a cross from Alex Iwobi for the 73rd-minute equalizer.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Matthijs de Ligt
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt, left, and Fulham's Raul Jimenez battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

2/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United__Bryan Mbeumo
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

3/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United__Leny Yoro
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Leny Yoro, center, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with assistant Bryan Mbeumo during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

4/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Leny Yoro
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Leny Yoro celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

5/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Leny Yoro
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Leny Yoro scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

6/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Sander Berge
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Fulham's Sander Berge, left, and Manchester United's Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

7/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_ Bruno Fernandes
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes misses a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

8/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Bruno Fernandes
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

9/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Sasa Lukic
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Fulham's Sasa Lukic, center, and Manchester United's Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

10/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Ruben Amorim
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

11/11
English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Fulham Vs Manchester United_Calvin Bassey
English Premier League 2025-26: Fulham Vs Manchester United | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Fulham's Calvin Bassey loses a boot during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, in London.

