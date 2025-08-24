- With eight days left until the September 1 deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or deletion of names, the Commission said the document collection process is “likely to be completed before time.”
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that more than 98 percent of electors listed in the draft electoral roll for the ongoing Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar have submitted their eligibility documents. With eight days left until the September 1 deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or deletion of names, the Commission said the document collection process is “likely to be completed before time.”
In a press release, the Commission said: “Thus, from 24 June to 24 August, 2025 i.e. in 60 days, 98.2 percent persons have submitted their documents. This means an average of about 1.64 percent per day. There are still 8 days to go till 1 September with just 1.8 percent of electors remaining for submission of the documents.”
To be sure, the Commission noted that the first 30 days of the exercise were meant for the submission of electors’ enumeration forms along with proof of eligibility--documents based on citizenship by birth cut-off dates. Later, electors were allowed to submit enumeration forms without documents until the draft roll stage. The SIR exercise has faced criticism after the Commission published a list of 11 documents — “indicative and not exhaustive” — as proof of eligibility. A batch of petitions challenging the SIR is currently being heard in the Supreme Court, which has refused to stay the exercise.
On August 1, the ECI published a draft electoral roll with 7.24 crore electors. More than 65 lakh names were excluded, with the Commission citing reasons such as death or permanent migration out of Bihar. On August 14, the SC ordered the ECI to publish the list of the 65 lakh excluded electors with reasons for exclusion, and to collect either Aadhaar or one of the 11 documents as proof of eligibility.
“Out of 7.24 Crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16 percent claims and objections have been received so far. 10 from the BLAs of 12 recognised political parties in Bihar, NIL by persons who are not electors of that Assembly Constituency and 1,21,143 by electors within their Assembly Constituency. 3,28,847 new electors who have attained the age of 18 years and above on 1 July or will attain the age of 18 years and above on 1 October have also submitted their Form 6–for inclusion of new names–and declaration,” ECI's August 24 release stated.