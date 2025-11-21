Massive Arms And Ammunition Haul In Murshidabad

West Bengal Police seize huge arms and ammunition cache in Murshidabad's Jalangi on Nov 21, 2025; two arrested, remanded for 5 days amid suspected smuggling racket
Farakka yields 20-25 crude bombs in parallel recovery, spotlighting border district's role in political violence and Indo-Bangla smuggling networks
Probe links to larger nexus involving fake currency; echoes prior busts like Domkal's firearms-FICN haul, with focus on election-time threats
West Bengal Police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Murshidabad district on Friday, arresting two suspects linked to a suspected smuggling racket. The operation, conducted by Berhampore Police Station sleuths in Jalangi, underscores the district's notoriety as a hotspot for political violence, having topped the state's charts in such incidents multiple times.
"We waited to catch them at the right time. Two people have been arrested. We produced them in court today and got police remand for five days," Inspector-in-Charge Uday Sankar Ghosh told reporters, declining to reveal the exact haul's details pending further investigation. The duo, both Jalangi residents, were intercepted en route, with preliminary probes suggesting they were carriers in a larger nexus, though it's unclear if the arms were destined for smuggling out of the state or local distribution amid election-related tensions.
In a related development, police in Farakka recovered 20-25 crude bombs, heightening alarms in the border-adjacent area prone to smuggling from Bangladesh. Murshidabad's vulnerability stems from its porous Indo-Bangla frontier, where arms and fake currency rackets often intersect, as seen in past busts like the July 2025 Domkal operation that netted firearms, counterfeit notes, and manufacturing tools. Authorities suspect ties to broader networks funding political clashes ahead of local polls.
The seizure aligns with intensified statewide vigilance, including Kolkata STF raids that have repeatedly targeted Murshidabad-based dealers blending arms with fake Indian currency notes (FICN). With remand underway, police aim to unravel the supply chain, vowing zero tolerance to curb the district's cycle of violence.