Massive Arms And Ammunition Haul In Murshidabad

"We waited to catch them at the right time. Two people have been arrested. We produced them in court today and got police remand for five days," Inspector-in-Charge Uday Sankar Ghosh told reporters, declining to reveal the exact haul's details pending further investigation. The duo, both Jalangi residents, were intercepted en route, with preliminary probes suggesting they were carriers in a larger nexus, though it's unclear if the arms were destined for smuggling out of the state or local distribution amid election-related tensions.