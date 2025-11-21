Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

Two men from Uttar Pradesh arrested for sending classified shipyard details to Pakistan.
Rohit and Santri employed at Cochin Shipyard were sharing vessel information via WhatsApp.
Preliminary investigations highlight potential threats to India’s maritime security.
Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Friday for allegedly transmitting sensitive ship construction and vessel information to contacts in Pakistan via WhatsApp, police said.
According to PTI, the arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They were apprehended by the Udupi district police.
Police sources told PTI that Rohit worked as an insulator at the Cochin Shipyard in Malpe, while Santri was employed at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala.
A senior police officer said, "The duo was found sharing sensitive data, including shipbuilding details, vessel numbers, and other classified lists, directly to Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp messages." The officer added that the operation was led by Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Priyavada.
PTI reported that preliminary investigations have confirmed the transmission of the leaked information, prompting concerns over potential threats to India's maritime infrastructure.
Authorities continue to probe the extent of the data breach and whether additional individuals were involved.
(With inputs from PTI)