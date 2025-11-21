PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh highlighted Modi's three-day visit to Johannesburg for the November 21-22 summit, noting the US absence amid Trump's criticism of South Africa's themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability as "anti-American." Ramesh quipped that Modi skipped the recent India-ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur to avoid a face-to-face with Trump, and speculated on the upcoming US-hosted G20: "But if, over the past seven months, President Trump has claimed 61 times that he halted Operation Sindoor, imagine how many more times he will repeat those claims in the next twelve months. Will hugplomacy with 'my good friend' be revived, or will there be just handshakes, or will Mr. Modi doesn't go—time alone will tell."