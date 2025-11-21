India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram are set to captain the ODI and T20I teams for South Africa's upcoming white-ball leg of their India tour

Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortjes Return Confirmed
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, and bowler Anrich Nortje direct teammates to their fielding positions during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
  • South Africa announce captains for ODI and T20I series against India

  • Temba Bavuma to lead ODI side; Aiden Markram to lead T20 team

  • Anrich Nortje is also set to return as Kagiso Rabada set to be absent

Temba Bavuma was on Friday named as South Africa’s captain in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, but premier pacer Kagiso Rabada will return home to recover from a rib injury that he sustained in a training session ahead of the ongoing Test series.

Bavuma is currently leading the Proteas in the two-match Test series against India.

Quinton de Kock, who had recently come out of ODI retirement, has been named in the squad .

De Kock was named player of the ODI series against Pakistan recently after topping the chart with 232 runs from three innings that included a hundred and two fifties.

However, Luhan de Pretorius, who was SA’s second highest run-getter in the away ODI series against Pakistan, was not included in the squad for India series.

India and South Africa will face-off in a three-match ODI series between November 30 to December 6.

Markram, Nortje return to T20I

Top-order batter Aiden Markram, who was rested from the T20Is against Pakistan after leading the side in the Test series, will take over the captain’s duty from Donnovan Ferreria.

Markram is also a part of the ODI squad for the series against India.

Veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has also returned to the white ball teams after sitting out of the series against Pakistan.

Pacer Anrich Nortje, who has not played an international match since last year’s T20 World Cup final against India, was named in the squad for the T20I series.

South Africa will face India in a five-match T20I series from December 9.

South Africa ODI team: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottineil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20I team: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donnovan Ferreria, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

