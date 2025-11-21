Miss Universe 2025 Finale Top Moments - In Pictures

Mexico's Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2025. The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21. India's Manika Vishwakarma failed to make it to the top 12. Have a look at the photos from the event.

74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, center, is celebrated by other contesters after winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch answers questions during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, front center, competes during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss China Zhao Na
Miss China Zhao Na competes during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Contestants
Contestants take part in the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch
Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss India Manika Vishwakarma
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz
Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub
Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Singapore Annika Sager
Miss Singapore Annika Sager competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Sri Lanka Lihasha White
Miss Sri Lanka Lihasha White competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali
Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Vietnam Hương Giang Nguyễn
Miss Vietnam Hương Giang Nguyễn competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Egypt Sabrina Maged
Miss Egypt Sabrina Maged competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Argentina Aldana Masset
Miss Argentina Aldana Masset competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-national costume competition
Contestants compete in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo
Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo competes during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Japan Kaori Hashimoto
Miss Japan Kaori Hashimoto competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer
Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Laos Lattana Munvilay
Miss Laos Lattana Munvilay competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Nicaragua Itza Castillo
Miss Nicaragua Itza Castillo competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Panama Mirna Caballini
Miss Panama Mirna Caballini competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Peru Karla Bacigalupo
Miss Peru Karla Bacigalupo competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi, Thailand-Miss Brazil Gabriela Lacerda
Miss Brazil Gabriela Lacerda competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
