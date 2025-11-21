Miss Universe 2025 Finale Top Moments - In Pictures
Mexico's Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2025. The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21. India's Manika Vishwakarma failed to make it to the top 12. Have a look at the photos from the event.
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
6/24
7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE