Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

The Australian was absolutely shaken with that sizzling delivery and nearly lost his wicket by crashing the stumps himself before moving away

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch
Australia's Cameron Green loses his balance after getting hit on his helmet by a delivery during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cameron Green taken off-guard by Mark Wood's lethal bouncer

  • Green coped a 147kph bounder on his helmet

  • Watch the video of that incident from day 1

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was thudded and taken aback after a lethal, beaming bouncer from Mark Wood struck his helmet. The incident took place in the 2nd innings of day 1 of the opening Ashes Test between Australia and England.

It was in the 24th over when the incident took place. Cameron Green and Travis Head were standing firm at the crease with the English bowlers trying their best to break the partnership and surmount more pressure on the Aussies, who were reduced to 4 wickets at a score of 31.

As Mark Wood came to bowl the 24th over, he sent a lethal - 6 foot 6 inch bouncer to Cameron Green in one of the deliveries.

That bouncer clattered onto the visor of Green's helmet at a lightning speed of 147.1kph.

The Australian was absolutely shaken with that sizzling delivery and nearly lost his wicket by crashing the stumps himself before finding his balance and moving away.

The moment quickly went viral on social media with many claiming that it deserves to be ranked among the most lethal deliveries in the history of Ashes.

Related Content
Related Content

After copping the blow, Green eventually became the 6th Australian wicket to fall on day 1. The all-rounder, who played his last Test match more 3 months ago, departed after scoring 24 off 50.

What Happened On Day 1 Of 1st Ashes Test In Perth?

Ben Stokes had won the toss and chose to bowl first in Perth. Within 32.5 overs, England were bowled out for 172, following Mitchell Starc's mayhem with the ball, which saw him register best-ever Test bowling figures of 7/58.

Debutant Brendan Doggett (2/27) and Cameron Green (1/10) shared 3 wickets between them.

In the 2nd innings, Australia got off to a crumbling start as well. They were reduced to 123/9 at the end of day 1 with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse registering a brace each and Ben Stokes collecting his 3rd 5-wicket haul against the Aussies.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start