Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Cameron Green taken off-guard by Mark Wood's lethal bouncer
Green coped a 147kph bounder on his helmet
Watch the video of that incident from day 1
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was thudded and taken aback after a lethal, beaming bouncer from Mark Wood struck his helmet. The incident took place in the 2nd innings of day 1 of the opening Ashes Test between Australia and England.
It was in the 24th over when the incident took place. Cameron Green and Travis Head were standing firm at the crease with the English bowlers trying their best to break the partnership and surmount more pressure on the Aussies, who were reduced to 4 wickets at a score of 31.
As Mark Wood came to bowl the 24th over, he sent a lethal - 6 foot 6 inch bouncer to Cameron Green in one of the deliveries.
That bouncer clattered onto the visor of Green's helmet at a lightning speed of 147.1kph.
The Australian was absolutely shaken with that sizzling delivery and nearly lost his wicket by crashing the stumps himself before finding his balance and moving away.
The moment quickly went viral on social media with many claiming that it deserves to be ranked among the most lethal deliveries in the history of Ashes.
After copping the blow, Green eventually became the 6th Australian wicket to fall on day 1. The all-rounder, who played his last Test match more 3 months ago, departed after scoring 24 off 50.
What Happened On Day 1 Of 1st Ashes Test In Perth?
Ben Stokes had won the toss and chose to bowl first in Perth. Within 32.5 overs, England were bowled out for 172, following Mitchell Starc's mayhem with the ball, which saw him register best-ever Test bowling figures of 7/58.
Debutant Brendan Doggett (2/27) and Cameron Green (1/10) shared 3 wickets between them.
In the 2nd innings, Australia got off to a crumbling start as well. They were reduced to 123/9 at the end of day 1 with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse registering a brace each and Ben Stokes collecting his 3rd 5-wicket haul against the Aussies.