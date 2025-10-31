'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Is Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision A Backdoor NRC?

This begs the question: Is the SIR a new avatar of the NRC by another name, being pushed through under the garb of cleansing the electoral rolls? Although the legal validity of the SIR is still to be adjudicated by the Supreme Court, the Court has already allowed the exercise to go to completion in Bihar. The June 24, 2025, circular had already declared that Bihar was just the first phase of the SIR and the same exercise is now to be undertaken in the rest of the country, starting with West Bengal. The framework to deal with persons whose citizenship may be marked ‘doubtful’ in this exercise is already in place, and the safety net has been cast wide to effectively ensure that non-Muslim ‘illegal immigrants’ are not visited with any adverse consequences. If this is true, then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pulled off a masterstroke, bringing in through the back door without much ado a framework which by its original name had caused a furore in the country just six years ago. But much like a rose, a net of thorns by any other name would still sting as hard. The coming months will reveal the design behind the SIR and what its nexus is with the Immigration and Foreigners Act. By then, one hopes it will not be too late.