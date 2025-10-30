Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t just Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who fought for reservation for the OBCs. It was the former chief minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, who, in 1978, announced 25 per cent reservation for backward classes, thereby making social justice a powerful plank in the electoral politics of Bihar. On October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his poll campaign in Bihar by visiting Karpurigram, the birthplace of Karpoori Thakur, who came from the Nai or the barber community, in a bid to woo the backward classes and to claim the ideological legacy of the former chief minister. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) who has earned the reputation of an opportunist politician who switches sides and ideologies, has done his social engineering to cater to all caste groups and while he is part of the NDA and is fighting against the Mahagatbandhan, he has long known that social justice is what works in Bihar and that justice can’t be done without considering the caste arithmetic.