Bihar Elections 2025: SC Votes, Caste Dynamics, Candidate Lists

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman-MP and others being garlanded during thanksgiving programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Caste Census at BJP office on July 5, 2025 in Patna, India. Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman-MP and others being garlanded during thanksgiving programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Caste Census at BJP office on July 5, 2025 in Patna, India. Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times