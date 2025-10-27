The JD(U) Stronghold That Tests Nitish Kumar’s Core Support

Nitish Kumar’s association with Harnaut is central to its political identity. After unsuccessful bids in the late 1970s and 1980, he won the seat in 1985 as a Lok Dal candidate and again in 1995 under the Samata Party banner. These victories cemented his rural and caste-coalition base in Nalanda. Although he has not contested the assembly here since the 1990s, focusing instead on parliamentary and upper-house seats, Harnaut remains symbolically linked to his political biography and the JD(U).