INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

INDIA bloc pledges government jobs for each household, restoration of OPS, and 200 units of free electricity.
A new employment guarantee law within 20 days and permanent status for contractual workers and ‘Jeevika Didis’.
Tejashwi Yadav accuses the ruling alliance of corruption and failure, calling the manifesto a roadmap for Bihar’s transformation.
The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising sweeping welfare measures including a government job for one member of every household, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and 200 units of free electricity for all.
The 32-page document, titled “Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran” (Tejashwi’s Resolve), was unveiled at a crowded press conference in Patna by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, joined by leaders of the Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other alliance partners.
The manifesto outlines 25 major commitments, which Yadav described as “practical solutions” for Bihar’s development. “A new law guaranteeing employment will be enacted within 20 days of the INDIA bloc forming the government,” he said, adding that a state-wide employment guarantee scheme would be rolled out within 20 months.
Among other pledges, the manifesto promises to regularise all contractual government employees and ‘Jeevika Didis’, who will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000. It also envisions IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city, and five new expressways to boost infrastructure and employment.
Yadav took sharp aim at the ruling NDA, accusing it of “failing Bihar on every front.” “People want a government that delivers padhai (education), dawai (health), kamai (employment), and sichai (irrigation),” he said, calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a “puppet” in the BJP’s hands.
The RJD leader also vowed to revoke the prohibition on toddy (tari), terming the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act a “complete failure.”
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni were among those present at the event. Khera announced that Rahul Gandhi would join the INDIA bloc’s campaign in Bihar on Wednesday.