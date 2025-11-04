Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Aid for Women, MSP for Farmers if INDIA Bloc Wins

He pledged a bonus of ₹300 per quintal for paddy and ₹400 for wheat over the MSP to support farmers across Bihar.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Bihar polls: INDIA bloc releases manifesto
LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: PTI
Summary
  1. Tejashwi Yadav announced a one-time financial assistance of ₹30,000 for women under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana to be credited on Makar Sankranti if the INDIA bloc forms the government.

  2. Yadav also promised to grant ‘people’s representative’ status and honorariums to heads and managers of 8,400 PACS and Vyapar Mandals in the state.

Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced a series of welfare measures aimed at women and farmers if his coalition comes to power in Bihar.

"After we form the government, on Makar Sankranti (January 14) we will deposit Rs 30,000 for an entire year into the accounts of women under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections, representational image.| - | Suresh Pandey |
Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

BY Outlook News Desk

Addressing a press conference, Yadav, said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of ‘people's representatives’ in the state.

The announcements come just two days before the first phase of voting on November 6.

“All farmers will be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.

"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

(with PTI inputs)

