Bihar Election: Amit Shah Targets RJD Leadership, Promises Defense Corridor and New Factories in Bihar

Shah announced a slew of promises, including Kaushal Vikas Kendras in every district, 10 new industrial parks, and an engineering and medical college with hospitals across the state.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Promises Defen se Corridor, Industries in Every Bihar District if NDA Wins Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Addressing a rally in Darbhanga, Amit Shah urged voters to “press the Lotus not to elect an MLA but to stop jungle raj,” accusing former RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi of neglecting Bihar’s development.

  • He alleged that the RJD sought to revoke ₹10,000 transfers made to Jevika Didis and declared that “neither Lalu’s son will become CM nor Sonia Gandhi’s son will become PM,” as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath joined campaigning in Darbhanga.

As campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections draws to a close, parties have ramped up their efforts, with leaders from across the country descending on the state to rally voter support.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, saying that when voters “press the 'Lotus' symbol, it should not be to elect an MLA, but to stop 'jungle raj'”, alleging that former RJD Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi did not work for the development of Bihar.

He reiterated his previous claims, alleging that Lalu and Rabri want to make their son, Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Minister of Bihar, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son, Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister. 

“I want to tell them that neither Lalu ji's son will become CM nor Sonia Gandhi's son will become the PM. There is no vacancy for these people," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections, representational image.| - | Suresh Pandey |
Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

BY Outlook News Desk

He also spoke about Jevika Didis, saying that recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transferred over Rs 1 crore, Rs 10,000 each, into their bank accounts. 

“The RJD has written to the Election Commission to take back the Rs 10,000 each from Jevika Didis,” he alleged. 

Amongst the promises, he said that the NDA alliance will construct Kaushal Vikas Kendras in every district in the state, and that a defence corridor will be established in Bihar. He said that every district will get a new factory, and 10 new industrial parks will be constructed in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - null
Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary And Loan Waiver For Jeevika Didis

BY Outlook News Desk

"In the next 5 years, we will make an engineering and medical college and hospital in every district of the state. We have already built two IT parks and plan to build three more in the state...NDA has decided that we will make a defence corridor in the state," he said. 

“A majestic Sita Mata Temple worth Rs 850 crore is being built in Punaura Dham. As soon as the temple construction is completed, we will connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi by Vande Bharat trains,” he said.

He also spoke about the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, saying that "Goli ka jawaab gole se diya jaayega." 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, in Darbhanga on Tuesday, November 4.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published At:
