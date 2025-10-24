Bihar’s Upper Castes: Small In Number, Big In Influence

For the upcoming elections, the BJP has attempted to strengthen its hold on the upper-caste vote. The party has managed to do this without alienating other vote banks. Its ally, JD(U), has nominated the highest number of candidates from the Backward Castes (BCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), demonstrating a clear division of mobilisation strategy between the two parties. One focuses on upper castes, while the other targets BCs and EBCs. The JD(U) has allotted 38 seats to the Backward Classes, 22 to the upper castes, 21 to the Extremely Backward Classes, 16 to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, and four to Muslims.