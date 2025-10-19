Strategic Caste Politics? BJP Bets On Upper Castes While JD(U) Focuses On Backward Classes

In Contrast, JDU Backs Backwards Communities

On the other hand, JDU has focused its ticket distribution on backward communities. Nitish Kumar’s JDU has allotted 37 of its 101 candidates to backward classes, with the highest number to Kushwahas/Koiris (13), Kurmis (12), Yadavs (eight), and Vaishyas (four). Among the 22 candidates, each from extremely backward and upper-caste communities, the EBC share is dominated by Dhanuaks (eight), followed by Mallahs (three), Gangotas, Kamats, Chandravanshis, and Telis (two each), and one each from Halwai, Kanau, and Goswami communities. Upper-caste tickets mainly went to Rajputs (10), Bhumihars (nine), Brahmins (two), and Kayasths (one).