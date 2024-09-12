The Politics of Caste Survey in Bihar

The commission also suggested that the tenant’s right to cultivate should be hereditary and that the distinction between agricultural and non-agricultural land should be abolished. Land should be defined simply to prevent evasion of ceiling provisions. Exemptions from the ceiling for specific land uses should be abolished. For families with five or more members, the land limit should be 15 acres. Religious institutions existing since 1950 should be allotted 15 acres as a unit, and each temple should be treated as one unit even if multiple temples are present in the same or adjacent premises.