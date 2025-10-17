Congress releases first list of 48 Bihar Assembly candidates, reported PTI.
Rajesh Ram to contest from Kutumba and Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.
List announced before seat-sharing talks with RJD and Left parties conclude.
The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba (SC) and Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa, PTI reported.
The announcement came even as seat-sharing discussions with the Mahagathbandhan partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties, were still under way. The party issued the list ahead of the nomination deadlines: 17 October for the first phase and 20 October for the second phase of polling.
PTI reported that the Congress leadership has been holding talks with its allies to finalise the distribution of seats but moved forward with the candidate announcement to adhere to the election schedule. The list features sitting MLAs, youth leaders and several new entrants.
Among the prominent names, Bihar Youth Congress president Prakash Garib Das will contest from Bachhwara, Prof. Maswar Alam alias Prof. Mushabbir Alam from Bahadurganj, and Dr Chandan Yadav from Khagaria. The list also includes Nitu Kumari from Hisua and Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad, both active in state-level organisational work, according to PTI.
Jayesh Mangal Singh — Bagaha
Amit Giri — Nautan
Abhishek Ranjan — Chanpatia
Wasi Ahmed — Bettiah
Shyam Bihari Prasad — Raxaul
Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai — Govindganj
Amit Kumar Singh Tunna — Riga
Er. Navin Kumar — Bathnaha (SC)
Nalini Ranjan Jha — Benipatti
Subodh Mandal — Phulparas
Manoj Vishwas — Forbesganj
Prof. Maswar Alam alias Prof. Mushabbir Alam — Bahadurganj
Shakeel Ahmad Khan — Kadwa
Manohar Prasad Singh — Manihari (ST)
Punam Paswan — Korha (SC)
Sarita Devi — Sonbarsha (SC)
Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary — Benipur
Umesh Ram — Sakra (SC)
Bijendra Chaudhary — Muzaffarpur
Om Prakash Garg — Gopalganj
Hari Narain Kushwah — Kuchaikote
Aditya Kumar Raja — Lalganj
Sanjeev Singh — Vaishali
Pratima Kumari — Raja Pakar (SC)
Braj Kishore Ravi — Rosera (SC)
Shiv Prakash Garib Das — Bachhwara
Amita Bhushan — Begusarai
Dr Chandan Yadav — Khagaria
Mithlesh Kumar Nishad — Beldaur
Ajit Kumar Sharma — Bhagalpur
Lalan Yadav — Sultanganj
Jitendra Singh — Amarpur
Amresh Kumar (Anish) — Lakhisarai
Trisuldhari Singh — Barbigha
Omair Khan — Bihar Sharif
Kaushlendra Kumar “Chhote Mukhiya” — Nalanda
Arun Kumar Bind — Harnaut
Indradeep Chandravanshi — Kumhrar
Shashant Shekhar — Patna Sahib
Anil Kumar Singh — Bikram
Sanjay Kumar Tiwari — Buxar
Vishwanath Ram — Rajpur (SC)
Mangal Ram — Chenari (SC)
Santosh Mishra — Kargahar
Rajesh Ram — Kutumba (SC)
Anand Shankar Singh — Aurangabad
Awadhesh Kumar Singh — Wazirganj
Nitu Kumari — Hisua
According to PTI, the list reflects a balance of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority representation, along with several women candidates. The Congress has attempted to include youth leaders and district-level workers in key constituencies.
While the seat-sharing agreement with the RJD and Left parties under the Mahagathbandhan banner is yet to be finalised, the Congress leadership is continuing discussions even as it moves to meet nomination deadlines.
The party is expected to announce additional names in subsequent phases once the alliance’s distribution of seat is completed.
(With inputs from PTI)