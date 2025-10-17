Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

Party names state chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa; list announced ahead of Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing finalisation.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
congress bihar list Congress Bihar 2025 candidates list congress first list
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Congress releases first list of 48 Bihar Assembly candidates, reported PTI.

  • Rajesh Ram to contest from Kutumba and Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.

  • List announced before seat-sharing talks with RJD and Left parties conclude.

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba (SC) and Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa, PTI reported.

The announcement came even as seat-sharing discussions with the Mahagathbandhan partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties, were still under way. The party issued the list ahead of the nomination deadlines: 17 October for the first phase and 20 October for the second phase of polling.

PTI reported that the Congress leadership has been holding talks with its allies to finalise the distribution of seats but moved forward with the candidate announcement to adhere to the election schedule. The list features sitting MLAs, youth leaders and several new entrants.

Among the prominent names, Bihar Youth Congress president Prakash Garib Das will contest from Bachhwara, Prof. Maswar Alam alias Prof. Mushabbir Alam from Bahadurganj, and Dr Chandan Yadav from Khagaria. The list also includes Nitu Kumari from Hisua and Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad, both active in state-level organisational work, according to PTI.

Who Are The Congress Candidates For Bihar Assembly elections 2025?

Jayesh Mangal Singh — Bagaha

Amit Giri — Nautan

Abhishek Ranjan — Chanpatia

Wasi Ahmed — Bettiah

Shyam Bihari Prasad — Raxaul

Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai — Govindganj

Amit Kumar Singh Tunna — Riga

Er. Navin Kumar — Bathnaha (SC)

Nalini Ranjan Jha — Benipatti

Subodh Mandal — Phulparas

Manoj Vishwas — Forbesganj

Prof. Maswar Alam alias Prof. Mushabbir Alam — Bahadurganj

Shakeel Ahmad Khan — Kadwa

Manohar Prasad Singh — Manihari (ST)

Punam Paswan — Korha (SC)

Sarita Devi — Sonbarsha (SC)

Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary — Benipur

Umesh Ram — Sakra (SC)

Bijendra Chaudhary — Muzaffarpur

Om Prakash Garg — Gopalganj

Hari Narain Kushwah — Kuchaikote

Aditya Kumar Raja — Lalganj

Sanjeev Singh — Vaishali

Pratima Kumari — Raja Pakar (SC)

Braj Kishore Ravi — Rosera (SC)

Shiv Prakash Garib Das — Bachhwara

Amita Bhushan — Begusarai

Dr Chandan Yadav — Khagaria

Mithlesh Kumar Nishad — Beldaur

Ajit Kumar Sharma — Bhagalpur

Lalan Yadav — Sultanganj

Jitendra Singh — Amarpur

Amresh Kumar (Anish) — Lakhisarai

Trisuldhari Singh — Barbigha

Omair Khan — Bihar Sharif

Kaushlendra Kumar “Chhote Mukhiya” — Nalanda

Arun Kumar Bind — Harnaut

Indradeep Chandravanshi — Kumhrar

Shashant Shekhar — Patna Sahib

Anil Kumar Singh — Bikram

Sanjay Kumar Tiwari — Buxar

Vishwanath Ram — Rajpur (SC)

Mangal Ram — Chenari (SC)

Santosh Mishra — Kargahar

Rajesh Ram — Kutumba (SC)

Anand Shankar Singh — Aurangabad

Awadhesh Kumar Singh — Wazirganj

Nitu Kumari — Hisua

According to PTI, the list reflects a balance of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority representation, along with several women candidates. The Congress has attempted to include youth leaders and district-level workers in key constituencies.

While the seat-sharing agreement with the RJD and Left parties under the Mahagathbandhan banner is yet to be finalised, the Congress leadership is continuing discussions even as it moves to meet nomination deadlines.

The party is expected to announce additional names in subsequent phases once the alliance’s distribution of seat is completed.

(With inputs from PTI)

