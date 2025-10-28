How Caste Associations Shape Politics in North India and Bihar

Caste associations have played a crucial role in shaping politics in North India, from the colonial period to contemporary elections in Bihar.

R
Rama Shanker Singh
Updated on:
More
Sarthak Bagchi
Sarthak Bagchi
Updated on:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Ranvijay Sahu MAL
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Ranvijay Sahu MAL being garlanded during Teli Hunkar Rally at Millar School ground on February 9, 2025 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times ) Bihar Politics And Governance Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • While caste has reinforced social hierarchies, it also provides Dalits and backward communities a platform to exercise political power

  • Upper-caste groups often use cultural capital to obscure caste, while backward and marginalised communities rely on caste identity as a strategic tool in electoral politics.

  • Understanding the role of caste associations reveals the enduring impact of caste on Indian democracy.

Caste in Indian society acts as a double-edged sword, shaping lives and opportunities in deeply unequal ways. Communities with land, wealth, and cultural capital use caste as a system of privilege and consolidation—it legitimises their social authority and ensures access to resources. For the majority, however, especially Dalits, nomads, and other marginalised groups, caste has historically meant exclusion from land ownership, education, and positions of power. Yet caste cannot be seen solely as a mechanism of oppression.

In a numbers-based democracy, it paradoxically gives marginalised groups some political leverage. The very identities that stigmatise them also create opportunities for solidarity and mobilisation. Dalits and other oppressed communities can organise as voting blocs, exercise their franchise, and demand welfare measures from the state.

The politicisation of caste has transformed it from a purely hierarchical system into a potential tool for negotiating access to democratic resources. Yet this political power is not evenly distributed. Members of privileged castes often have the freedom to “de-caste” themselves, presenting their identity in terms of class, profession, or individual merit. They can hide their caste when it suits them and display it when it helps. Marginalised groups, however, rarely have this choice. The stigma attached to certain castes remains widespread, affecting most disadvantaged Dalit communities and even some Extremely Backward Castes.

Related Content
Related Content

State assembly elections are soon to be held in Bihar, a state that exemplifies the close link between caste and democracy. Every party, whether in power or opposition, claims not to follow caste lines, while simultaneously shaping its electoral strategy around them. Indian elections, it seems, have become a ‘caste machine’. In Bihar, as elsewhere, Jayprakash Narayan once famously said, “Caste is the biggest political party”.

The RJD’s relationship with the Yadav community goes far back, beyond Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reign. - Imago/Hindustan Times
RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

BY Md Asghar Khan

The influence of caste in politics is hardly new. Using caste identities for political mobilisation dates back at least to the colonial census, long before the democratic potential of caste was realised. Both in colonial and independent India, state and society reinforced caste while tying it to emerging democratic structures.

A decade ago, in 2015, a Teli-Sahu sammelan was organised by the Teli Samaj at Patna’s Sri Krishna Memorial Hall. As seen on the event poster, it aimed to highlight the caste identities of two prominent BJP leaders—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das—to consolidate support among the Teli community, a numerically strong jati within Bihar’s EBCs.

Although a political event, the stage was remarkably missing any BJP flag or party image, as the event was strictly organised under the aegis of the Teli-Sahu Samaj and not under any particular party banner. The message regarding which party to support was, however, quite unambiguous. It appears that the poster was against the abolition of caste and emphasised an increasing sense of caste identity. Yet, this would be an over-simplification of the problem.

In the National Archives of India, we found records from 1930 showing that certain communities repeatedly asserted their caste identities and requested the census commissioner to include them properly. One of these was the Kamlapuri Vaishyas, who insisted that they were distinct. There is ample evidence demonstrating how caste identities were forming internally and being reinforced by caste itself.

A cursory look into the history of elections and caste in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh reveals the use of caste organisations in North India. The emergence of caste associations in Bihar coincided with the introduction of electoral democracy under British colonial rule. With council elections in the 1920s, the role of caste associations in enlisting voters from their respective castes became increasingly important.

The idea of participation, and the fear of exclusion from the mainstream, led different castes to understand the power of numerical strength, which they sought to consolidate through their own caste associations. The Yadav Mahasangh in 1937 launched pamphlets appealing to voters to support Yadav candidates and send more Yadav legislators to the council by voting along caste lines. Similar appeals were made by other caste associations, and by the early decades of the twentieth century, these associations became an important platform for consolidating and amplifying electoral support for different caste groups.

Representative image - IMAGO / Newscom World
Bihar’s Upper Castes: Small In Number, Big In Influence

BY Abhijay Vaish

In their book Bihar mein Samajik Parivartan ke Kuch Ayaam, authors Srikant and Prasanna Kumar Choudhary list almost 90 such rallies and sabhas organised by various caste associations in Bihar between 1911 and 1916. While many of these caste-based rallies were held in different parts of Patna district, other districts such as Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Sasaram, Nalanda, Samastipur, Shahabad, Chhapra, Munger, and Bhagalpur also hosted several of these rallies, which emerged on Bihar’s political scene at the beginning of the twentieth century.

While caste associations like the Gop Sabha for Yadavs (formed in 1911) and the Ghamaila Kurmi Kshatriya Sabha (formed in 1914) mobilised intermediary castes, most caste associations in the early twentieth century catered primarily to the consolidation of upper castes, such as the Rajput Sabha, Kshatriya Sangathan, Mithila Mahasabha for Maithil Brahmins, and Bhumihar Brahmin Sabha. Most of these associations were formed to promote caste reforms, create awareness, and consolidate caste identity in order to negotiate effectively with census authorities.

The Triveni Sangh, formed in 1933, brought together different backward castes—Yadav, Kurmi, and Koeri—on a single platform, marking an important attempt to consolidate caste unity among groups similarly ranked in the British census. It was strategically significant, allowing these castes to form alliances and increase their numerical strength in democratic negotiations.

After independence, under Congress rule, the influence of caste associations waned as Bihar politics became dominated by upper-caste interests. While promising “development,” political power remained concentrated in a few castes. Jayprakash Narayan famously described the first Bihar cabinet under Sri Krishna Singh (Sri Babu) as a “Bhumihar Raj”, highlighting upper-caste dominance in the state.

Backward castes began asserting themselves politically to challenge this dominance. Caste-based mobilisation continued, often through socialist and Left parties such as the CPI-ML. Following the Mandal Commission report, caste associations were widely used to reinforce identity for political purposes—not only by backward castes but also by upper-caste groups seeking to retain or expand their power. Upper-caste communities can often mask their caste through cultural capital, a luxury denied to Dalits and other backward groups, who instead use their caste as a tool to access the benefits of electoral democracy

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Urvil Patel Hits Counter-Attacking Hundred

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Netravalkar Removes Sharafu

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Ranji Trophy Top Five: Fastest Double Centuries In History Feat. Prithvi Shaw

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  4. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

  5. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’