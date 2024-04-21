Phoolan Devi: A Subaltern Icon And An Emblem Of Empowerment

In 2021, a statue of Phoolan Devi was supposed to be installed in Khandharipur village in Rae Bareli district. Once the pedestal was constructed, some 'unknown' individuals destroyed it. This incident is reminiscent of similar situations that occurred during the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statues from the 1950s to the 1980s when his statues were vandalized in various parts of U.P. What I want to emphasize here is that in the near future, Phoolan is also likely to receive this honor, and political parties will be seen competing around it. In 2010, during the tenure of the BSP government in U.P., the Sheelu rape incident occurred in Banda district, leading to a case being filed in the special CBI court. The CBI subsequently filed charges of rape and assault against former BSP MLA Purushottam Naresh Dwivedi and four accomplices in Banda. Later, in 2015, the MLA was sentenced to ten years in prison. Then, in October-November 2011, in the Sangam area of Allahabad, a group of the Nishad community informed me during a formal conversation that atrocities were committed against their daughters, and they were forced to take arms. It is noteworthy that the state government took stern steps against the accused, but the presence of Phoolan Devi as a 'model' becomes significant on occasions when women also face brutal atrocities.