Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Congress names 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar polls.
Senior leaders including the Gandhis and several CMs feature on the list.
Bihar elections will be held on 6 and 11 November; results on 14 November.
The Congress on Thursday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the key names.
According to PTI, Independent MP Pappu Yadav and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar have also been included in the list. Other senior leaders named are AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, state Congress chief Rajesh Ram, and general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain.
The list further includes prominent figures such as Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi, Alka Lamba, Pawan Khera, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam, are also among the campaigners, PTI reported.
The Bihar assembly polls will be conducted in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with results to be declared on 14 November.
The opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections.
