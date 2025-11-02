Kharge, Gandhis Among Congress’s 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls

Congress names 40 star campaigners for second phase of Bihar assembly elections.
Kharge, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi feature alongside Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav.
Party backs INDIA bloc CM pick Tejashwi Yadav ahead of 6 and 11 November polling.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, feature among the party’s 40 star campaigners for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, PTI reported.
The list also includes former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav.
According to PTI, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and state Congress president Rajesh Ram are on the list, along with general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain. Senior party figures such as Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh have also been named.
Elections in Bihar will take place in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with the counting of votes scheduled for 14 November.
The opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties, on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the state polls.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Rai, Imran Pratapgarhi, Pawan Khera, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jignesh Mevani, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam are also part of the list of star campaigners released by the party for the second phase, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)