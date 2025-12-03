Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Leaders Call BJP’s Nehru-Babri Claim ‘A WhatsApp Lie’

Pawan Khera, head of the party’s media and publicity department, said Singh had no evidence to back his statements. “We understand some leaders make claims without facts,” he said. “Show us the document. The Babri Masjid was built around 1560. Nehru was born later, and Sardar Patel died in 1950. So, when did Nehru supposedly build it? The timeline does not support this story.”