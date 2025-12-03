Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Leaders Call BJP’s Nehru-Babri Claim ‘A WhatsApp Lie’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly rejected Rajnath Singh’s claim that former Prime Minister Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid with public funds, calling it a “lie” and a “WhatsApp university story.”
Congress on Wednesday rejected Defence Minister Singh’s remarks suggesting that Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid using public funds. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the claim as a “lie” and a classic “WhatsApp university story,” aimed at distracting the public from pressing issues.
“These are all distractions,” the Wayanad MP told reporters. “There are many real matters that need discussion. Every day, a new diversion is created so that the people’s actual concerns are ignored.”
Singh made the statement on Tuesday at a gathering in Sadhli village, Gujarat. He claimed that Nehru planned to construct the Babri Masjid with government money, but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel prevented him. Congress leaders quickly challenged both the facts and the intent behind the claim.
Pawan Khera, head of the party’s media and publicity department, said Singh had no evidence to back his statements. “We understand some leaders make claims without facts,” he said. “Show us the document. The Babri Masjid was built around 1560. Nehru was born later, and Sardar Patel died in 1950. So, when did Nehru supposedly build it? The timeline does not support this story.”
Congress’ Lok Sabha whip, Manickam Tagore, called the claim “fake news” and “classic WhatsApp-style misinformation.” He highlighted that Nehru’s policy was clear: government funds should not be used to build temples, mosques, or churches. State money was for schools, universities, and public development projects.
Other leaders also criticised Singh. Manish Tewari said the minister should focus on strategic challenges instead of twisting history. Imran Masood demanded proof, insisting that only historical documents can validate such claims. Tariq Anwar accused the BJP of constantly reviving old controversies to distract the public.
“Pandit Nehru’s vision shaped the country we live in today,” Masood said. “He encouraged scientific thinking and national progress. Using him to create political controversy is misleading and unfair.”
Congress leaders emphasised that political discourse should focus on real issues affecting citizens’ lives. They warned against spreading unverified claims that distort history and divert attention from matters that truly matter to the public.