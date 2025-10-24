NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records: PM Modi

PM Modi took a jibe at the oppostion, saying that every rupee spent by the former government , only 15 paise reached the people.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar election
PM Modi launches election campaign at Samastipur.| Photo: Suresh Pandey |
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the "NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" will break all previous electoral records in the Bihar Assembly polls, while taking a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, which he said was led by "people out on bail".

Addressing his maiden election rally in the poll-bound state, the PM asked the crowds to switch on the lights of their mobile phones, and in a dig at the RJD, said, "When all people have access to such modern gadgets, there is no need for the lantern.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Sneering at the opposition coalition, which is known in Bihar as "Mahagathbandhan", or a grand alliance, the PM said squabbles among allies showed it was a "lathbandhan", a tie-up in which partners were beating each other with sticks.

He said the NDA, with its cohesion, was a picture in contrast, pointing towards Kumar, the JD(U) president, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, the supremos of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha respectively, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, all of whom were present on the stage.

Showering praise on Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fifth consecutive term in office, Modi alleged, "He came to power in 2005, but nearly a decade of his tenure was hampered by a hostile Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, which was constantly blackmailed by the RJD that it would withdraw support if cooperation was extended to the NDA government in Bihar".

Related Content
Related Content

The prime minister added, "The central assistance extended to Bihar in the last 11 years is three times what the state had received from the previous government. The state has turned the corner. It is now exporting fish, a far cry from the days when it was dependent on other states for its own needs. Makhana, which is a famous produce of Bihar, has access to markets far and wide".

The Prime Minister will speak at two rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in similar programmes in Siwan and Buxar. - PTI; Representative image
Modi, Shah To Address Multiple Rallies In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

"Bihar is now an attractive investment destination. I foresee a future in which every district will be teeming with startups of local youths", Modi said.

"All this would not have been possible had there been 'jungle raj' in Bihar. Don't you remember that a former PM had said that of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. The money used to be devoured by a blood-stained hand (khooni panja)", said Modi, in an obvious reference to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the poll symbol of Congress, the RJD's alliance partner.

Modi asserted that Bihar will keep the 'jungle raj' at bay and vote for good governance.

"'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power). RJD and Congress indulged in scams, their leaders are out on bail, and now they are trying to steal the 'Jannayak' title of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur," he added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - null
Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary And Loan Waiver For Jeevika Didis

BY Outlook News Desk

"Also, under the RJD rule, a dozen-and-a-half districts of Bihar were infested with Maoist insurgency. Hundreds of people were murdered. When I came to power in 2014, I pledged to bring Maoism to an end. With utmost humility and satisfaction, I can say that we have broken the spine of Maoism. Soon, the entire country will be free of the menace. This is Modi's guarantee", the PM added.

Modi also said, "In the last assembly polls in Gujarat, where the party has been in power for 30 years, all previous records were broken. Similar was the case in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana. I am confident that in Bihar, too, under Nitish Kumar, the NDA will break all previous records," he said.

In an apparent dig at INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who, along with father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, is named in the land for jobs scam, the PM said, "The people of Bihar cannot repose their trust in people who are out on bail (zamaanat par chhute hue log)".

True to form, the PM began his speech with a few sentences in Maithili and peppered his speech with idioms and proverbs in the local dialect, evoking applause from the crowds.

Prior to addressing the rally, the PM had visited Karpoori Gram, the village named after former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, a backward class stalwart on whom the Bharat Ratna was conferred, posthumously, about a couple of years ago.

In his speech, Modi paid rich tributes to Thakur, saying, "It is because of the legacy he left behind that people like us have been able to rise despite being born in poor families".

Modi also thanked the people for "turning up in such large numbers, even though the upcoming festival of Chhath must be putting a demand on your time".

He also referred to the recent revision in GST rates and remarked, "hope you all are enjoying the festival of savings (bachat-utsav), too".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  3. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

  4. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Maxwell Returns, Beardman Joins Aussie Squad

  5. Pakistan Cricket Drama: PSL Side Multan Sultans Owner Tears Up PCB Legal Notice

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  2. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  5. Suspected IED Blast on Assam Rail Track Disrupts Services; One Person Identified, Says CM Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. King Charles Makes Historic Visit to Vatican, Joins Pope Leo XIV for Prayers at Sistine Chapel

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama