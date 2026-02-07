Om Birla Unveils National e-Vidhan Application at Bihar Assembly

NeVA aims to make legislative work paperless by digitising bills, notices and proceedings across legislatures, even as CM Nitish Kumar skipped the event.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Om Birla Unveils National e-Vidhan Application at Bihar Assembly
Om Birla Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Bihar Assembly to enable paperless legislative functioning.

  • The event was attended by senior parliamentary leaders, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav were absent.

  • NeVA will digitise legislative work, giving members access to bills, questions, notices and reports on handheld devices and linking legislatures nationwide.

In an effort to establish paperless legislative procedures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presented the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Bihar assembly on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were among those present at the event, which took place at the state legislature's Central Hall.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, remained conspicuous by his absence.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "The CM was supposed to attend the function, but because of his already scheduled engagements, he did not attend it with permission of the assembly speaker." Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also gave the programme a miss.

NeVA is a workflow system that was set up on the NIC cloud to facilitate paperless legislative business.

By placing information on rules of procedure, the list of businesses, notices, bulletins, bills, questions and answers, and committee reports, among other things, on their handheld devices, it enables members to manage a variety of businesses intelligently, according to officials.

The aim of the project is to bring all the legislatures of the country together, thereby creating a massive data depository, they said.

